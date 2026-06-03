“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can dramatically change the economics of an equity investment, particularly when a company combines share price appreciation with consistent dividend payments. That dynamic is evident in the long-term performance of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE), one of the most closely watched names in the U.S. utility and renewable energy space.

Looking back to 2006, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in NextEra Energy stock, with dividends reinvested, would have grown substantially over a 20-year period. The result illustrates how total return in a dividend-paying stock is driven not only by the change in share price, but also by the compounding effect of reinvested cash distributions.

NextEra Energy 20-Year Return at a Glance

NEE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/05/2006 $10,000



06/05/2006 $151,170



06/02/2026 End date: 06/02/2026 Start price/share: $10.23 End price/share: $85.68 Starting shares: 977.52 Ending shares: 1,763.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.09 Total return: 1,410.91% Average annual return: 14.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $151,170.35

On these assumptions, a $10,000 investment in NextEra Energy made on 06/05/2006 would have grown to $151,170.35 by 06/02/2026. That equates to a total return of 1,410.91% and an average annual return of 14.54%. The calculation assumes all dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The result came from two distinct sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock price rose from $10.23 to $85.68 over the period.

the stock price rose from $10.23 to $85.68 over the period. Dividend reinvestment: the investment accumulated additional shares over time, increasing holdings from 977.52 shares to 1,763.43 shares.

This distinction matters. Price return measures only the change in the stock price. Total return captures both price appreciation and cash distributions, assuming those distributions are reinvested. For long-duration holdings in dividend-paying companies, the gap between the two can become substantial.

In this case, NextEra Energy paid a cumulative $21.09 per share in dividends over the holding period. Reinvesting those dividends increased the share count materially, which in turn amplified the value of the investment when the stock price rose. That compounding effect is a central reason long-term dividend reinvestment strategies can produce outcomes that appear disproportionate to the initial capital committed.

Why NextEra Energy Has Been a Notable Long-Term Compounder

NextEra Energy has long occupied an unusual position within the utility sector. Traditional regulated utilities are often associated with stable cash flow, moderate growth, and income generation. NextEra has combined those characteristics with a significant renewables development business, giving the company exposure to both regulated utility earnings and secular growth in wind, solar, and related energy infrastructure.

That combination has helped support a valuation profile that, at times, has exceeded that of many utility peers. Investors have historically been willing to assign a premium multiple to businesses that can offer utility-like resilience alongside above-average earnings and dividend growth. The company’s long-run total return reflects that hybrid identity.

Yield, Yield on Cost, and What They Mean

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4928/share, NEE has a current yield of approximately 2.91%. Another useful measure in a long-term holding analysis is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original $10.23 share price from 2006, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 28.45%. In practical terms, that means the annual dividend now represents more than a quarter of the original per-share purchase price.

Yield on cost is most helpful as a way to illustrate how dividend growth can reward patient shareholders. It is less useful for evaluating whether the stock is attractive today, because new buyers are purchasing at the current market price and current yield, not at a historical cost basis.

Key Takeaways From This 20-Year NextEra Energy Investment

A $10,000 investment grew to $151,170.35 over 20 years with dividends reinvested.

The average annual return was 14.54%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 977.52 to 1,763.43.

Total return, not price change alone, provides the more complete measure of long-term performance.

Long-term return studies such as this do not establish what a stock will do next, but they do show how compounding works in practice. In the case of NextEra Energy, the interaction of capital appreciation, dividend payments, and reinvestment produced a result that far exceeded the original investment amount.

“The most important three words in investing is: ‘I don’t know.’ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher