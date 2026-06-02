“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. In the case of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (NASD: WTW), a $10,000 investment made in 2016 and held through 06/01/2026 grew meaningfully when dividends were reinvested. The result offers a useful snapshot of WTW stock total return over a full decade.

WTW operates in insurance brokerage, risk management, human capital consulting, and related advisory services. That business mix tends to produce recurring client relationships and fee-based revenue, which helps explain why many investors evaluate the company through a long-duration lens rather than focusing only on near-term market swings.

WTW 10-Year Return Details

WTW 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/02/2016 $10,000



06/02/2016 $22,950



06/01/2026 End date: 06/01/2026 Start price/share: $128.75 End price/share: $257.04 Starting shares: 77.67 Ending shares: 89.28 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.13 Total return: 129.49% Average annual return: 8.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,950.69

Over the 10-year period, the investment more than doubled. A starting position of $10,000 grew to $22,950.69, producing a total return of 129.49% and an annualized return of 8.66% through 06/01/2026. Those figures include dividend reinvestment, which is an important part of the outcome.

What Drove the Return

The WTW result came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock price rose from $128.75 to $257.04.

the stock price rose from $128.75 to $257.04. Reinvested dividends: cash distributions were used to buy additional shares over time.

That combination increased the investor’s share count from 77.67 shares to 89.28 shares. In other words, the ending value was not driven solely by the stock price doubling; part of the gain came from owning more shares as dividends were reinvested along the way.

According to the calculation shown above, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co paid $29.13 per share in aggregate dividends over the period. For this analysis, each dividend is assumed to have been reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

WTW Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.84 per share, WTW has a current yield of approximately 1.49% using the $257.04 ending share price in this analysis.

It is also useful to look at yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the $128.75 starting share price, WTW’s $3.84 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 2.98%.

That distinction matters:

Current yield measures the income return available to a new buyer at today’s price.

measures the income return available to a new buyer at today’s price. Yield on cost shows how the income stream has grown relative to an earlier entry price.

How to Interpret a 10-Year WTW Investment Outcome

A decade-long total return can be informative, but it should not be read as a straight-line story. Over a period this long, investors typically pass through multiple market environments, shifting interest-rate conditions, changing valuation multiples, and company-specific developments. The relevance of the WTW result is less about any single year and more about the company’s ability to compound value over time while maintaining a dividend.

For a business such as WTW, long-term return analysis is often tied to several recurring questions:

How durable are client relationships and renewal patterns?

Can operating performance support continued capital returns to shareholders?

Is earnings growth coming from organic expansion, acquisitions, margin improvement, or some combination of the three?

How much of the shareholder return is coming from dividends versus multiple expansion?

These considerations help frame whether a historical total return is likely to be repeatable, moderate, or difficult to sustain from the current base.

Key Takeaway

From 06/02/2016 through 06/01/2026, a $10,000 investment in WTW grew to $22,950.69 with dividends reinvested. That translates to a 129.49% total return and an 8.66% average annual return. For long-term holders, the result underscores the importance of both price appreciation and disciplined dividend reinvestment in building total return.

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle