“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Pool Corp (NASD: POOL) delivered a solid 10-year total return for investors who bought shares in June 2016 and reinvested dividends throughout the holding period. Over that decade, the stock produced gains from both share price appreciation and cash distributions, illustrating how long-term equity returns are often built from more than price movement alone.

Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 06/03/2016, the position would have grown to $21,915.94 by 06/02/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 119.16% and an average annual return of 8.16%.

POOL 10-Year Return Details

POOL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/03/2016 $10,000



06/03/2016 $21,915



06/02/2026 End date: 06/02/2026 Start price/share: $92.56 End price/share: $179.60 Starting shares: 108.04 Ending shares: 122.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.43 Total return: 119.16% Average annual return: 8.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,915.94

What Drove Pool Corp’s 10-Year Return?

The result was driven by two distinct sources of return:

Share price appreciation: POOL rose from $92.56 to $179.60 per share over the period.

POOL rose from $92.56 to $179.60 per share over the period. Reinvested dividends: Investors received $31.43 per share in dividends over the decade, and those cash payments increased the share count when reinvested.

That distinction matters. Price return alone would not fully capture the outcome of owning Pool Corp for 10 years. Reinvestment raised the share count from 108.04 shares to 122.03 shares, which in turn amplified the ending value of the position.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment is often most powerful over long holding periods because it adds incremental shares along the way. Those additional shares can then generate their own dividends, creating a compounding effect. In this case, the stock’s dividend stream was not the dominant driver of return, but it still made a meaningful contribution to the final result.

For investors evaluating POOL as a long-term holding, this is an important point: even when a company is not primarily viewed as a high-yield stock, a steady and growing dividend can still improve total return over time.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.20 per share, POOL has a current yield of approximately 2.90% using the $179.60 ending share price in this analysis.

A related measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2016 entry price of $92.56 per share, the current $5.20 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 5.62%.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year POOL Investment

A $10,000 investment in Pool Corp grew to $21,915.94 over 10 years with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 119.16%, equal to an average annual return of 8.16%.

Dividends contributed to the overall result by increasing the investor’s share count from 108.04 to 122.03.

Long-term total return analysis provides a more complete view than share price change alone.

For a business such as Pool Corp, which operates in a niche with recurring maintenance demand alongside discretionary renovation and construction exposure, long-term returns can reflect both business execution and the economic cycle. That makes total return analysis especially useful when assessing what ownership has actually delivered across a full market cycle.