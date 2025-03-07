Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

PPG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/07/2005 $10,000



03/07/2005 $49,038



03/06/2025 End date: 03/06/2025 Start price/share: $36.74 End price/share: $115.37 Starting shares: 272.18 Ending shares: 425.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.88 Total return: 390.81% Average annual return: 8.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $49,038.92

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.27%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $49,038.92 today (as of 03/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 390.81% (something to think about: how might PPG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that PPG Industries Inc paid investors a total of $31.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.72/share, we calculate that PPG has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.72 against the original $36.74/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.42%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt