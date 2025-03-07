“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|03/07/2005
|
|End date:
|03/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$36.74
|End price/share:
|$115.37
|Starting shares:
|272.18
|Ending shares:
|425.42
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$31.88
|Total return:
|390.81%
|Average annual return:
|8.27%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$49,038.92
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.27%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $49,038.92 today (as of 03/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 390.81% (something to think about: how might PPG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that PPG Industries Inc paid investors a total of $31.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.72/share, we calculate that PPG has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.72 against the original $36.74/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.42%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt