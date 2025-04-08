“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Starbucks Corp. (NASD: SBUX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

04/07/2025 End date: 04/07/2025 Start price/share: $71.57 End price/share: $80.00 Starting shares: 139.72 Ending shares: 155.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.20 Total return: 24.45% Average annual return: 4.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,443.94

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,443.94 today (as of 04/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.45% (something to think about: how might SBUX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Starbucks Corp. paid investors a total of $10.20/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.44/share, we calculate that SBUX has a current yield of approximately 3.05%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.44 against the original $71.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.26%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett