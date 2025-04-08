“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Starbucks Corp. (NASD: SBUX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/08/2020
|
|End date:
|04/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$71.57
|End price/share:
|$80.00
|Starting shares:
|139.72
|Ending shares:
|155.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$10.20
|Total return:
|24.45%
|Average annual return:
|4.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,443.94
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,443.94 today (as of 04/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.45% (something to think about: how might SBUX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Starbucks Corp. paid investors a total of $10.20/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.44/share, we calculate that SBUX has a current yield of approximately 3.05%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.44 against the original $71.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.26%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett