The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

PGR 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/08/2005 $10,000



04/08/2005 $195,935



04/07/2025 End date: 04/07/2025 Start price/share: $22.48 End price/share: $255.27 Starting shares: 444.84 Ending shares: 768.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.86 Total return: 1,860.48% Average annual return: 16.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $195,935.65

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $195,935.65 today (as of 04/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,860.48% (something to think about: how might PGR shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of PGR’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Progressive Corp. of $27.86/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .4/share, we calculate that PGR has a current yield of approximately 0.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .4 against the original $22.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.71%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“It’s not always easy to do what’s not popular, but that’s where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized.” — John Neff