The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Intel Corp (NASD: INTC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

INTC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/11/2005 $10,000



04/11/2005 $13,522



04/08/2025 End date: 04/08/2025 Start price/share: $23.12 End price/share: $18.13 Starting shares: 432.53 Ending shares: 745.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.11 Total return: 35.21% Average annual return: 1.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,522.85

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $13,522.85 today (as of 04/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 35.21% (something to think about: how might INTC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Intel Corp paid investors a total of $17.11/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .5/share, we calculate that INTC has a current yield of approximately 2.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .5 against the original $23.12/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.94%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra