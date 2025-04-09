“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Intel Corp (NASD: INTC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|04/11/2005
|
|End date:
|04/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$23.12
|End price/share:
|$18.13
|Starting shares:
|432.53
|Ending shares:
|745.77
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$17.11
|Total return:
|35.21%
|Average annual return:
|1.52%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,522.85
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $13,522.85 today (as of 04/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 35.21% (something to think about: how might INTC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Intel Corp paid investors a total of $17.11/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .5/share, we calculate that INTC has a current yield of approximately 2.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .5 against the original $23.12/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.94%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra