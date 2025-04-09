The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

CMG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/09/2015 $10,000



04/09/2015 $35,284



04/08/2025 End date: 04/08/2025 Start price/share: $13.03 End price/share: $45.98 Starting shares: 767.46 Ending shares: 767.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 252.88% Average annual return: 13.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,284.11

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.43%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $35,284.11 today (as of 04/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 252.88% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” — Benjamin Graham