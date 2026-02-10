“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

02/09/2026 End date: 02/09/2026 Start price/share: $275.00 End price/share: $193.81 Starting shares: 36.36 Ending shares: 36.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -29.52% Average annual return: -6.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,047.11

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.76%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,047.11 today (as of 02/09/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -29.52% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers