“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) offers a useful case study in long-term equity returns. A buy-and-hold investment made five years ago and held through commodity-price swings, inflation shocks, and shifting market sentiment would still have produced a strong result. Measured on a total return basis, including reinvested dividends, a $10,000 investment in OXY on 07/21/2021 grew to $21,728.43 by 07/20/2026.

The central point is not simply that Occidental Petroleum shares appreciated. It is that long-term stock returns are driven by a combination of capital appreciation, dividend income, and reinvestment. In cyclical sectors such as energy, that distinction matters, because business performance and valuation can move sharply over time even while shareholder returns continue to compound.

OXY 5-Year Return Details

OXY 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/21/2021 $10,000



07/21/2021 $21,728



07/20/2026 End date: 07/20/2026 Start price/share: $27.18 End price/share: $55.19 Starting shares: 367.92 Ending shares: 393.76 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.62 Total return: 117.32% Average annual return: 16.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,728.43

As the table shows, the five-year holding period delivered a 117.32% total return, equivalent to an annualized return of 16.79%. Put differently, an investor who committed $10,000 to Occidental Petroleum in July 2021 and reinvested dividends would have more than doubled that capital by July 2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Occidental Petroleum’s Total Return?

OXY’s return over this period came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $27.18 to $55.19 per share.

the stock rose from $27.18 to $55.19 per share. Dividend income and reinvestment: shareholders received $3.62 per share in dividends over the period, which increased total share count when reinvested.

The ending share count increased from 367.92 shares to 393.76 shares, showing how reinvestment added incremental exposure over time. That effect is often understated in backward-looking performance discussions. Even when dividend yields are modest, reinvestment can materially improve long-run outcomes by allowing income to purchase additional shares during different points in the price cycle.

In Occidental Petroleum’s case, dividends were not the primary driver of the result; share price performance was. Still, dividend reinvestment made the final value meaningfully higher than it would have been from price appreciation alone. That distinction is especially relevant for energy stocks, where income policies, capital spending, commodity prices, and balance-sheet priorities can all influence how returns are distributed between dividends and market value.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, OXY has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.88% using the $55.19 ending share price in this analysis. That is the forward-looking cash yield implied by the latest annualized payout rate.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which measures current annual dividend income against the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the same $1.04 annualized dividend and the initial $27.18 share price, the yield on cost works out to 3.83%.

This metric is useful because it illustrates how dividend growth and time can improve income generation relative to the original capital committed. It does not, however, replace current yield as a valuation measure, since the market continues to price the stock based on current conditions rather than historical entry price.

Why the Buy-and-Hold Framework Matters

Occidental Petroleum operates in a cyclical industry where short-term price movements can be extreme. Over any five-year span, energy equities may be affected by changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, OPEC supply decisions, global demand expectations, inflation, interest rates, refining margins, and company-specific capital allocation. A buy-and-hold approach does not eliminate that volatility, but it can reduce the risk of allowing short-term market noise to dominate decision-making.

This example also underscores a broader point about total return analysis: focusing exclusively on chart moves can miss part of the economic outcome. For dividend-paying stocks, especially those held over multiple years, the reinvestment assumption can materially alter the ending result. That is why total return is generally the more complete measure of long-term performance.

At a Glance

Initial investment: $10,000 in OXY on 07/21/2021

$10,000 in OXY on 07/21/2021 Ending value: $21,728.43 on 07/20/2026

$21,728.43 on 07/20/2026 Total return: 117.32%

117.32% Annualized return: 16.79%

16.79% Dividends paid per share: $3.62

$3.62 Current annualized dividend rate: $1.04

$1.04 Current dividend yield: 1.88%

1.88% Yield on cost: 3.83%

Measured over a full five-year period, Occidental Petroleum demonstrates how patient ownership can translate into strong compounded results, particularly when dividend reinvestment is included. For long-duration equity analysis, the relevant question is rarely whether a stock experienced volatility along the way. It is whether the business ultimately generated a satisfactory total return for shareholders who stayed invested.