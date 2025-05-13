The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a twenty year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK) back in 2005, holding through to today.

ADSK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/13/2005 $10,000



05/13/2005 $80,569



05/12/2025 End date: 05/12/2025 Start price/share: $36.40 End price/share: $293.20 Starting shares: 274.73 Ending shares: 274.73 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 705.49% Average annual return: 10.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $80,569.99

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $80,569.99 today (as of 05/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 705.49% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep.” — Robert Kiyosaki