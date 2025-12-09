“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

IFF 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/09/2015 $10,000



12/09/2015 $6,893



12/08/2025 End date: 12/08/2025 Start price/share: $120.72 End price/share: $65.36 Starting shares: 82.84 Ending shares: 105.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.82 Total return: -31.10% Average annual return: -3.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,893.32

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,893.32 today (as of 12/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -31.10% (something to think about: how might IFF shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. paid investors a total of $26.82/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that IFF has a current yield of approximately 2.45%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $120.72/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.03%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes