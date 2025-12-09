“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|12/09/2015
|
|End date:
|12/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$120.72
|End price/share:
|$65.36
|Starting shares:
|82.84
|Ending shares:
|105.42
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$26.82
|Total return:
|-31.10%
|Average annual return:
|-3.65%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,893.32
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,893.32 today (as of 12/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -31.10% (something to think about: how might IFF shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. paid investors a total of $26.82/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that IFF has a current yield of approximately 2.45%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $120.72/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.03%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes