“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|03/02/2006
|
|End date:
|02/27/2026
|Start price/share:
|$102.29
|End price/share:
|$177.23
|Starting shares:
|97.76
|Ending shares:
|199.01
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$102.94
|Total return:
|252.71%
|Average annual return:
|6.50%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$35,248.61
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.50%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $35,248.61 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 252.71% (something to think about: how might AVB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. paid investors a total of $102.94/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 7.12/share, we calculate that AVB has a current yield of approximately 4.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 7.12 against the original $102.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.93%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“While some might mistakenly consider value investing a mechanical tool for identifying bargains, it is actually a comprehensive investment philosophy that emphasizes the need to perform in-depth fundamental analysis, pursue long-term investment results, limit risk, and resist crowd psychology.” — Seth Klarman