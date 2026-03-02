Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

HCA 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 03/02/2016
02/27/2026
End date: 02/27/2026
Start price/share: $71.30
End price/share: $529.70
Starting shares: 140.25
Ending shares: 150.86
Dividends reinvested/share: $15.85
Total return: 699.09%
Average annual return: 23.11%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $79,925.61

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 23.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $79,925.61 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 699.09% (something to think about: how might HCA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that HCA Healthcare Inc paid investors a total of $15.85/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.12/share, we calculate that HCA has a current yield of approximately 0.59%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.12 against the original $71.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.83%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch