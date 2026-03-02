“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|03/02/2016
|
|End date:
|02/27/2026
|Start price/share:
|$71.30
|End price/share:
|$529.70
|Starting shares:
|140.25
|Ending shares:
|150.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$15.85
|Total return:
|699.09%
|Average annual return:
|23.11%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$79,925.61
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 23.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $79,925.61 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 699.09% (something to think about: how might HCA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that HCA Healthcare Inc paid investors a total of $15.85/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.12/share, we calculate that HCA has a current yield of approximately 0.59%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.12 against the original $71.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.83%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch