“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock’s return profile reflects durable business momentum rather than a short-lived market move. For McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK), that test produced an unusually strong result. A $10,000 investment made on 05/13/2021 would have grown to $38,594.22 by 05/12/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That outcome represents a total return of 286.01% and an average annual return of 31.01%. While dividend reinvestment added modestly to the ending share count, the primary driver of the result was McKesson’s share-price appreciation over the period.

McKesson 5-Year Return Details

MCK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/13/2021 $10,000



05/13/2021 $38,594



05/12/2026 End date: 05/12/2026 Start price/share: $195.76 End price/share: $734.69 Starting shares: 51.08 Ending shares: 52.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.24 Total return: 286.01% Average annual return: 31.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,594.22

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends reinvested at the closing price on each dividend ex-date.

What Drove McKesson’s Return?

McKesson is one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the U.S., and its business model is typically characterized by very high revenue volume and relatively thin margins. That structure can make steady execution, disciplined capital allocation, and operational efficiency especially important to shareholder returns. Over the past several years, the market has increasingly rewarded companies in healthcare distribution that demonstrated resilient cash generation and consistent earnings delivery.

In McKesson’s case, the five-year total return was driven far more by capital appreciation than by income. The stock price rose from $195.76 to $734.69, while dividends reinvested over the period totaled $12.24 per share. The increase in ending shares from 51.08 to 52.54 shows that reinvestment contributed to the final value, but only modestly relative to the gain from the higher share price.

Key Takeaways at a Glance

A $10,000 investment in McKesson on 05/13/2021 grew to $38,594.22 by 05/12/2026.

Total return over the period was 286.01%.

The average annual return was 31.01%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 51.08 to 52.54.

The return profile was driven primarily by share-price appreciation, not dividend yield.

Dividend Yield, Reinvestment, and Yield on Cost

For a dividend-paying stock, it is useful to separate the income component from the capital appreciation component. Over the past five years, McKesson paid $12.24 per share in dividends. Reinvesting those payments produced additional fractional shares, which in turn participated in the stock’s subsequent price gains.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.28 per share, MCK has a current yield of approximately 0.45% using the ending share price shown above. Measured against the original purchase price of $195.76, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 1.68%.

Yield on cost can be informative, but in McKesson’s case it should be interpreted in context. The company’s shareholder return story over this period was not centered on a high starting yield. It was centered on substantial stock appreciation, with dividends providing a secondary, incremental benefit.

Why the Distinction Matters

Not all strong total-return outcomes look the same. Some are driven by high dividend income and reinvestment. Others are driven by multiple expansion, earnings growth, share repurchases, or a combination of those factors. For McKesson, the numbers in this five-year window indicate that investors were rewarded mainly through the rise in the stock itself.

That distinction matters when evaluating whether past performance is repeatable. A low-yield stock that compounds through price appreciation depends more heavily on continued business execution and market valuation support than on a large cash income stream. As a result, future returns may depend less on dividend policy and more on earnings trajectory, cash flow generation, and capital allocation discipline.

Another investment quote often cited in discussions of long-term compounding is:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein