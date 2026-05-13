A long-term investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) produced a strong result over the past two decades, illustrating how total return is built through a combination of share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends. For investors evaluating long-duration equity compounding, MLM offers a useful case study in how a cyclical, capital-intensive business can still generate substantial wealth over time.

Using a 20-year holding period beginning on 05/15/2006 and ending on 05/12/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Martin Marietta Materials grew to $76,555.98, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 666.19% and an average annual return of 10.71%.

MLM 20-Year Return Details

MLM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/15/2006 $10,000



05/15/2006 $76,555



05/12/2026 End date: 05/12/2026 Start price/share: $95.36 End price/share: $581.14 Starting shares: 104.87 Ending shares: 131.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $39.04 Total return: 666.19% Average annual return: 10.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $76,555.98

As the table shows, the investment outcome was favorable by any long-horizon standard. A $10,000 purchase of Martin Marietta Materials stock in May 2006 would have compounded into $76,555.98 by 05/12/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Martin Marietta Materials’ Total Return?

The result was driven primarily by capital appreciation. MLM’s share price rose from $95.36 to $581.14 over the period, reflecting substantial value creation in the underlying business. Dividend reinvestment added a secondary compounding effect, increasing the share count from 104.87 to 131.84 shares.

Over the full holding period, Martin Marietta Materials paid $39.04 per share in dividends. Reinvesting those payments mattered, although this was not a high-yield story. The company has historically been more notable for earnings power and share-price appreciation than for income generation alone.

Why Martin Marietta Materials Has Been Able to Compound Value

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the largest U.S. producers of construction aggregates, with additional exposure to downstream building materials. Aggregates businesses can possess durable competitive characteristics because quarries are difficult to permit, transportation costs are significant, and local market positioning matters. Those features can support pricing discipline and make scale especially valuable.

Demand for crushed stone, sand, and gravel is also tied to long-cycle end markets such as infrastructure, public works, highways, residential construction, and commercial development. That makes results cyclical, but it can also create long periods in which volume growth, pricing, and operating leverage work together. Over a 20-year period, those dynamics can outweigh the shorter-term volatility that often accompanies construction-sensitive stocks.

Dividend Yield vs. Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.32 per share, MLM has a current dividend yield of approximately 0.57%, using the ending share price shown above. Measured against the original purchase price of $95.36 per share, that same dividend implies a yield on cost of about 0.60%.

This comparison highlights an important distinction:

Current yield measures annual dividend income relative to the current share price.

measures annual dividend income relative to the current share price. Yield on cost measures current annual dividend income relative to the original purchase price.

For Martin Marietta Materials, neither figure is especially large, which reinforces the central point of the investment case over this period: the bulk of shareholder return came from business growth and stock appreciation rather than from a high cash payout.

Key Takeaways From a 20-Year MLM Investment

A $10,000 investment grew to $76,555.98 over 20 years.

Total return was 666.19% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 10.71%.

Share-price appreciation was the main driver of returns.

Dividend reinvestment added incremental compounding through a higher share count.

Long-term stock returns often look straightforward in hindsight, but the path rarely is. A 20-year holding period for a materials company would have included housing cycles, recessions, inflation swings, shifts in public construction spending, and changing interest-rate environments. The significance of MLM’s long-run result is not that the stock avoided volatility, but that the business proved capable of compounding through it.

That is the broader lesson from this Martin Marietta Materials return profile: over extended periods, durable asset positions, disciplined capital allocation, and reinvestment can matter more than short-run market fluctuations.

Here is one more investment quote before you go:

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett