“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

MDT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/01/2020 $10,000



05/01/2020 $10,288



04/30/2025 End date: 04/30/2025 Start price/share: $95.14 End price/share: $84.76 Starting shares: 105.11 Ending shares: 121.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.12 Total return: 2.86% Average annual return: 0.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,288.27

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,288.27 today (as of 04/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2.86% (something to think about: how might MDT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Medtronic PLC paid investors a total of $13.12/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that MDT has a current yield of approximately 3.30%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $95.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.47%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.” — Oscar Wilde