“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

03/31/2025 End date: 03/31/2025 Start price/share: $25.65 End price/share: $69.05 Starting shares: 389.86 Ending shares: 389.86 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 169.20% Average annual return: 21.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,916.50

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $26,916.50 today (as of 03/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 169.20% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers