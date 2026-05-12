“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is often used to test whether a stock can deliver durable shareholder returns through both market volatility and changing business conditions. For BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP), that test produced a negative result over the period beginning on 05/12/2021 and ending on 05/11/2026, even after accounting for dividend reinvestment.

A $10,000 investment in BXP made on 05/12/2021 would have declined to $7,327.34 by 05/11/2026, based on the figures below. That equates to a total return of -26.73% and an average annual return of -6.03%. The result is notable because BXP is structured as an office-focused real estate investment trust, where investors often look to dividend income to offset periods of weak price performance. In this case, dividends reduced the damage, but they did not overcome the decline in the share price.

BXP 5-Year Return Details

BXP 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/12/2021 $10,000



05/12/2021 $7,327



05/11/2026 End date: 05/11/2026 Start price/share: $103.81 End price/share: $58.94 Starting shares: 96.33 Ending shares: 124.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.76 Total return: -26.73% Average annual return: -6.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,327.34

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Negative Total Return

The central factor was the decline in BXP’s share price. The stock fell from $103.81 to $58.94 over the period, a drop large enough that reinvested dividends could only partially offset the loss. The investment began with 96.33 shares and ended with 124.32 shares, showing that dividend reinvestment meaningfully increased share count. Even so, the lower ending price reduced the value of those accumulated shares.

That dynamic is especially important in REIT analysis. High payout levels can support total return when property fundamentals are stable and capital markets remain accommodating. But when valuation pressure is driven by weaker leasing expectations, lower asset values, higher financing costs, or sector-level repricing, income alone may not be sufficient to preserve capital over a medium-term holding period.

How Much Did Dividends Help?

BXP paid $18.76 per share in dividends over the five-year period used in this analysis, with those payments assumed to be reinvested on the ex-dividend date closing price. That is why the ending share count rose from 96.33 to 124.32. Reinvestment improved the ending value relative to a price-only calculation, but not enough to overcome the magnitude of the stock’s decline.

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.80 per share, BXP has a current yield of approximately 4.75% based on the $58.94 ending share price. On the original purchase price of $103.81, that same annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 2.70%.

BXP Return Snapshot

$10,000 invested in BXP on 05/12/2021 became $7,327.34 by 05/11/2026.

Total return, assuming dividend reinvestment, was -26.73%.

Average annual return was -6.03%.

Dividends increased share count, but did not offset the drop in the stock price.

The share price fell from $103.81 to $58.94 during the period.

What This Five-Year Period Suggests

This result illustrates a basic but important distinction in total return analysis: a stock with a meaningful dividend yield can still produce a weak long-term outcome if the underlying equity reprices sharply lower. For BXP, the five-year holding period shows that dividend income provided cushioning, not protection. The outcome therefore depended far more on the change in the market value of the shares than on the cash distributions paid along the way.

For future performance, the key questions are likely to center on office demand, occupancy and leasing trends, rent growth, balance-sheet flexibility, and the cost of capital. In other words, whether BXP can deliver stronger returns from here will depend less on the existence of a dividend and more on the earnings power and valuation support of the underlying portfolio.

Another investment quote worth considering:

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supply…and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch