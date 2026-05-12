“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Synopsys Inc illustrates how sustained business execution can compound shareholder returns over time. For investors reviewing the historical performance of NASD: SNPS, the key question is straightforward: what would a buy-and-hold position initiated in 2006 be worth today?

Based on the return data shown below, a $10,000 investment in SNPS on 05/12/2006 would have grown to $249,934.34 by 05/11/2026. That equates to a total return of 2,398.50% and an average annual return of 17.45%. Because Synopsys does not pay a dividend, the result reflects share-price appreciation rather than income reinvestment.

SNPS 20-Year Return Details

SNPS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/12/2006 $10,000



05/12/2006 $249,934



05/11/2026 End date: 05/11/2026 Start price/share: $20.66 End price/share: $516.19 Starting shares: 484.03 Ending shares: 484.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,398.50% Average annual return: 17.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $249,934.34

What Drove Synopsys Stock Performance?

Synopsys is a core supplier of electronic design automation software and semiconductor intellectual property, serving chip designers and system companies that require increasingly advanced tools as device complexity rises. That position has historically given the company exposure to long-duration industry trends, including greater silicon content across computing, communications, automotive, and industrial markets.

The magnitude of the 20-year return reflects more than a favorable starting point. It also reflects a business model built around mission-critical software, recurring customer relationships, and deep integration into semiconductor development workflows. Companies operating in that part of the technology stack can benefit from high switching costs and durable demand, particularly as leading-edge design becomes more difficult and more expensive.

Key Takeaways From the 20-Year SNPS Return

Several points stand out in Synopsys’ long-term performance:

Compounding was the dominant force. A 17.45% annualized return sustained over two decades transformed a moderate initial investment into a substantially larger position.

A 17.45% annualized return sustained over two decades transformed a moderate initial investment into a substantially larger position. The result came without dividend support. With dividends reinvested per share at $0.00, the gain was generated entirely through capital appreciation.

With dividends reinvested per share at $0.00, the gain was generated entirely through capital appreciation. Time horizon mattered. A holding period spanning multiple market cycles allowed underlying business growth to outweigh shorter-term volatility.

A holding period spanning multiple market cycles allowed underlying business growth to outweigh shorter-term volatility. Business quality tends to matter over long periods. Companies tied to essential industry infrastructure often have more room to compound than the market’s short-term price swings might suggest.

How Much Would $10,000 in Synopsys Be Worth Today?

A $10,000 investment in Synopsys made on 05/12/2006 would be worth $249,934.34 as of 05/11/2026, based on the figures above. In brief:

Initial investment: $10,000.00

Ending value: $249,934.34

Total return: 2,398.50%

Average annual return: 17.45%

That kind of outcome underscores a central feature of equity investing: exceptional long-term returns often come from holding a strong business through long stretches of uneven market conditions, rather than from reacting to each cycle as it unfolds.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

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