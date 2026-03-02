The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

ABBV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/02/2016 $10,000



03/02/2016 $63,030



02/27/2026 End date: 02/27/2026 Start price/share: $55.70 End price/share: $232.08 Starting shares: 179.53 Ending shares: 271.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $48.11 Total return: 530.31% Average annual return: 20.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $63,030.12

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $63,030.12 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 530.31% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of AbbVie Inc, investors have received $48.11/share in dividends these past 10 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.92/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 2.98%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.92 against the original $55.70/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.35%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis