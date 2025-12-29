The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

PGR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/29/2015 $10,000



12/29/2015 $89,186



12/26/2025 End date: 12/26/2025 Start price/share: $32.46 End price/share: $227.13 Starting shares: 308.07 Ending shares: 392.82 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.41 Total return: 792.22% Average annual return: 24.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $89,186.26

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $89,186.26 today (as of 12/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 792.22% (something to think about: how might PGR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Progressive Corp. has paid $21.41/share in dividends to shareholders over the past 10 years we looked at above. Many an investor will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is always an important consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a great way for an investor to compound their returns. The above calculations are done with the assuption that dividends received over time are reinvested (the calcuations use the closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 54.00/share, we calculate that PGR has a current yield of approximately 23.77%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 54.00 against the original $32.46/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 73.23%.

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch