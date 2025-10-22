“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ADBE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/22/2020 $10,000



10/22/2020 $7,393



10/21/2025 End date: 10/21/2025 Start price/share: $483.60 End price/share: $357.55 Starting shares: 20.68 Ending shares: 20.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -26.06% Average annual return: -5.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,393.86

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,393.86 today (as of 10/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -26.06% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch