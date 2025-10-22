“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/22/2020
|
|End date:
|10/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$483.60
|End price/share:
|$357.55
|Starting shares:
|20.68
|Ending shares:
|20.68
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-26.06%
|Average annual return:
|-5.86%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,393.86
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,393.86 today (as of 10/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -26.06% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch