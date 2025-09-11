“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Broadcom Inc (NASD: AVGO) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

09/10/2025 End date: 09/10/2025 Start price/share: $35.97 End price/share: $369.57 Starting shares: 278.01 Ending shares: 313.24 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.12 Total return: 1,057.66% Average annual return: 63.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $115,771.26

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 63.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $115,771.26 today (as of 09/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,057.66% (something to think about: how might AVGO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Broadcom Inc paid investors a total of $9.12/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.36/share, we calculate that AVGO has a current yield of approximately 0.64%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.36 against the original $35.97/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.78%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“I make no attempt to forecast the market; my efforts are devoted to finding undervalued securities.” — Warren Buffett