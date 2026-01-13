“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2021 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) and decided upon a five year investment time horizon.

01/12/2026 End date: 01/12/2026 Start price/share: $289.43 End price/share: $464.52 Starting shares: 34.55 Ending shares: 34.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 60.49% Average annual return: 9.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,046.62

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,046.62 today (as of 01/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 60.49% (something to think about: how might CVNA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham