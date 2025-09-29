“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

WAT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/29/2020 $10,000



09/29/2020 $15,085



09/26/2025 End date: 09/26/2025 Start price/share: $193.39 End price/share: $291.71 Starting shares: 51.71 Ending shares: 51.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 50.84% Average annual return: 8.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,085.28

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,085.28 today (as of 09/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 50.84% (something to think about: how might WAT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman