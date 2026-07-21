“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is often used to test whether a stock has translated a durable business model into durable shareholder returns. For Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL), the answer over the past decade is mixed at the operating level but disappointing in market terms: a $10,000 investment made on 07/21/2016, with dividends reinvested, declined to $8,988.90 by 07/20/2026.

That outcome highlights an important distinction in long-term investing. A company can continue paying and raising dividends, yet still deliver weak total returns if the starting valuation was elevated, earnings growth slows, or the market assigns a lower multiple over time. In Hormel’s case, dividend reinvestment helped offset part of the share-price decline, but not enough to produce a positive 10-year total return.

HRL 10-Year Return Details

HRL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/21/2016 $10,000



07/21/2016 $8,988



07/20/2026 End date: 07/20/2026 Start price/share: $36.85 End price/share: $25.28 Starting shares: 271.37 Ending shares: 355.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.64 Total return: -10.07% Average annual return: -1.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,988.90

On these assumptions, Hormel produced a negative annualized return of -1.06% over the period. In dollar terms, the investment lost about $1,011 despite a full decade of dividend payments and reinvestment. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Weak Total Return?

The core driver was the decline in HRL’s share price from $36.85 to $25.28. Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 271.37 to 355.74, which materially softened the decline, but the capital loss was large enough to outweigh that benefit.

For long-term dividend investors, this is a useful case study in how total return is built from two components:

Price return: the change in the stock price over time.

the change in the stock price over time. Income return: the cash dividends paid, plus any incremental gains generated when those dividends are reinvested.

When the valuation multiple compresses over a long period, even a steady dividend payer can deliver muted or negative overall results. That risk is especially relevant when a stock begins the period with a premium market valuation relative to its underlying growth rate.

How Much Did Dividends Contribute?

Hormel paid a total of $9.64 per share in dividends during the 10-year holding period. Reinvesting those dividends added meaningfully to the ending share count, turning 271.37 shares into 355.74 shares. That reinvestment effect is substantial and helps explain why the total loss was far smaller than the decline suggested by price change alone.

In practical terms, dividends provided an ongoing source of return even while the stock price moved lower. This is one reason dividend reinvestment can be valuable in sideways or declining markets: it systematically adds shares when prices are lower, which can improve long-run compounding if fundamentals stabilize or recover.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.17 per share, HRL has a current yield of approximately 4.63% using the stated ending share price of $25.28.

Another lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $36.85 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.17%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how dividend growth affects the income generated by an older investment. It is less useful, however, for evaluating present capital allocation decisions, because current opportunity cost is determined by today’s price, today’s yield, and today’s expected return.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year HRL Investment

Total return matters more than dividend income alone. A rising or reliable dividend does not guarantee a satisfactory investment outcome.

A rising or reliable dividend does not guarantee a satisfactory investment outcome. Reinvestment helped, but could not fully offset multiple contraction and price weakness.

Entry valuation can shape decade-long results. Even stable consumer staples businesses can produce weak shareholder returns if purchased at demanding prices.

Even stable consumer staples businesses can produce weak shareholder returns if purchased at demanding prices. Dividend metrics should be interpreted carefully. Current yield, dividend growth, and yield on cost each answer different questions.

Hormel remains a widely followed dividend stock, and its long-term appeal has historically rested on brand strength, defensive product categories, and cash-return discipline. Even so, this 10-year snapshot shows that high-quality business characteristics do not automatically translate into strong market returns over every period.

One final reminder from John Kenneth Galbraith:

“The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.” — John Galbraith