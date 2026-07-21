Xcel Energy stock has rewarded patient shareholders over the long term. A $10,000 investment in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NASD: XEL) made on 07/21/2006 and held through 07/20/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $81,887.49. That translates to a total return of 719.54% and an annualized return of 11.08%.

The result highlights a core feature of long-duration equity compounding: for dividend-paying utilities, a meaningful share of long-run wealth creation can come not only from price appreciation, but also from the steady reinvestment of cash distributions. In Xcel Energy’s case, both factors contributed materially to the outcome.

XEL 20-Year Return Details

XEL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/21/2006 $10,000



07/21/2006 $81,887



07/20/2026 End date: 07/20/2026 Start price/share: $19.78 End price/share: $78.67 Starting shares: 505.56 Ending shares: 1,041.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.15 Total return: 719.54% Average annual return: 11.08% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $81,887.49

As the table shows, the annualized return matters more than the headline total return when comparing long holding periods. An 11.08% compound annual growth rate over 20 years is what lifted the original investment to more than eight times its starting value. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed The Outcome

Xcel Energy is a regulated utility, and utility stocks are often evaluated not only on earnings and valuation, but also on income generation. Over the past 20 years, Xcel Energy Inc paid $29.15 per share in dividends. In the return calculation above, those dividends are assumed to have been reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

That reinvestment meaningfully increased share count. The original 505.56 shares grew to 1,041.75 shares by the end of the holding period. In other words, dividend reinvestment did not merely add cash to the return profile; it expanded ownership, allowing later dividends to be paid on a larger base of shares. That is the mechanical engine behind much of long-term total return in income-oriented equities.

What Drove XEL’s 20-Year Total Return?

XEL’s long-run return came from three reinforcing components:

Share price appreciation: the stock price rose from $19.78 to $78.67.

the stock price rose from $19.78 to $78.67. Cash dividends: shareholders received cumulative dividends of $29.15 per share over the period.

shareholders received cumulative dividends of $29.15 per share over the period. Reinvestment compounding: dividends purchased additional shares, which then generated their own future dividends.

For utility stocks, this mix is particularly important. Utilities typically operate in mature, capital-intensive industries with regulated returns, which can support relatively steady dividend policies. As a result, long-term performance is often less dependent on rapid multiple expansion and more dependent on durable cash generation, dividend continuity, and disciplined capital allocation.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.37 per share, XEL has a current yield of approximately 3.01% using the $78.67 ending share price in this analysis.

It is also useful to examine yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the same $2.37 annualized dividend and the original $19.78 purchase price, XEL’s yield on cost works out to 15.22%.

Yield on cost does not describe the return available to a new buyer today, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can reshape the economics of a long-held position. For long-term holders of dividend stocks, that distinction is central: current yield reflects present market conditions, while yield on cost reflects the income productivity of the original capital committed.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Xcel Energy stock grew to $81,887.49 over 20 years with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 719.54%, equal to an annualized return of 11.08%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 505.56 to 1,041.75.

The current annualized dividend rate of $2.37 implies a current yield of about 3.01% and a yield on cost of 15.22% based on the 2006 entry price.

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett