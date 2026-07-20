“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an equity investment than short-term price swings. In the case of Analog Devices Inc (NASD: ADI), a $10,000 investment made on 07/20/2016 and held through 07/17/2026 delivered a strong long-term total return, particularly when dividends were reinvested. The result offers a useful case study in buy-and-hold investing, dividend compounding, and the economics of owning a high-quality semiconductor company through multiple market cycles.

Over that period, ADI generated both substantial share-price appreciation and incremental gains from reinvested dividends. While no single historical return guarantees future results, the numbers illustrate how patient ownership in a business with durable end-market exposure and consistent capital returns can compound meaningfully over time.

ADI 10-Year Return at a Glance

ADI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/20/2016 $10,000



07/20/2016 $74,699



07/17/2026 End date: 07/17/2026 Start price/share: $60.69 End price/share: $375.36 Starting shares: 164.77 Ending shares: 198.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.28 Total return: 646.92% Average annual return: 22.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $74,699.03

What a $10,000 Investment in ADI Became

Using the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Analog Devices grew to $74,699.03 over the 10-year period ending 07/17/2026. That equates to a total return of 646.92% and an annualized return of 22.28%, assuming all dividends were reinvested.

That outcome reflects two distinct drivers of compounding:

Share-price appreciation: ADI rose from $60.69 to $375.36 per share.

ADI rose from $60.69 to $375.36 per share. Dividend reinvestment: cash distributions were used to purchase additional shares over time, increasing the share count from 164.77 to 198.99.

For long-duration equity returns, the interaction between those two components matters. Capital appreciation usually drives the bulk of the result in strong compounders, but dividend reinvestment can still make a meaningful difference by steadily increasing ownership without additional external capital.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Over the past 10 years, Analog Devices Inc paid $28.28 per share in dividends. In this analysis, those dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional ADI shares using the closing price on each dividend’s ex-dividend date. That assumption is important because it changes both the final share count and the ending portfolio value.

Dividend reinvestment tends to have the greatest impact when three conditions are present:

the company maintains a consistent payout over time,

the holding period is long enough for compounding to accumulate, and

the underlying business continues to create value, allowing reinvested capital to earn attractive returns.

ADI’s result over this period fits that pattern. The dividend yield was not especially high, but steady reinvestment added more than 34 shares to the position, which amplified the benefit of the stock’s long-term price increase.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.4 per share, ADI has a current yield of approximately 1.17% using the ending share price shown above.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the initial entry price of $60.69 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of approximately 1.93%.

Yield on cost does not measure what a new buyer earns today, but it does help illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position. For investors tracking the income generation of legacy holdings, it remains a practical reference point.

What This Says About Long-Term Ownership of ADI

Analog Devices operates in analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, serving industrial, automotive, communications, and other embedded end markets. Businesses in this part of the semiconductor industry are often valued for product longevity, deep customer integration, and exposure to long-cycle applications rather than only short consumer electronics demand. Those characteristics can support resilient cash generation and recurring capital returns, even though earnings and valuation can still move with broader semiconductor cycles.

The ADI 10-year return profile shown here is therefore not just a story about a rising stock price. It also reflects the economics of owning a company that compounded through a combination of operating performance, market re-rating, and dividend distributions. For long-term holders, the main lesson is straightforward: when a business can grow intrinsic value over time, patient ownership and reinvestment can materially magnify outcomes.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in ADI on 07/20/2016 grew to $74,699.03 by 07/17/2026.

Total return over the period was 646.92%.

Annualized return was 22.28%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 164.77 to 198.99.

The current annualized dividend rate of $4.4 implies a current yield of about 1.17% and a yield on cost of about 1.93% based on the original purchase price.

“In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.” — Robert Arnott