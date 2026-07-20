“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment outcome than short-term market moves. For shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), a $10,000 investment made on 07/20/2021 and held through 07/17/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $20,547.30. That represents a total return of 105.50% and an average annual return of 15.51%.

The result reflects two drivers of total return: capital appreciation in the stock price and cash dividends that were reinvested over time. For bank stocks such as Regions Financial, that distinction matters. Share-price performance often captures changes in profitability, credit quality, interest-rate expectations, and valuation multiples, while reinvested dividends can materially increase ending value over a multi-year period.

Regions Financial 5-Year Return Details

RF 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/20/2021 $10,000



07/20/2021 $20,547



07/17/2026 End date: 07/17/2026 Start price/share: $18.91 End price/share: $31.65 Starting shares: 528.82 Ending shares: 649.28 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.50 Total return: 105.50% Average annual return: 15.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,547.30

As the table shows, the position more than doubled over the period. Starting with 528.82 shares at $18.91, the investment benefited from both a higher ending share price of $31.65 and the accumulation of additional shares through dividend reinvestment, bringing the share count to 649.28 by the end of the holding period.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Total Return

Regions Financial paid a cumulative $4.50 per share in dividends during the five-year holding period. That income stream was not just additive; because the analysis assumes dividends were reinvested, each payout purchased incremental shares, which then participated in later price appreciation and future dividends.

In practical terms, the total return came from:

Share price appreciation from $18.91 to $31.65

Cash dividends totaling $4.50 per share over the period

Compounding from reinvesting those dividends into additional shares

This is an important distinction when evaluating bank stocks and other dividend payers. Looking only at the share-price gain understates the economic result actually realized in a reinvestment scenario.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.20 per share, RF has a current yield of approximately 3.79%, using the ending share price of $31.65. That measures the income an investor would receive today relative to the current market price.

A separate measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 07/20/2021 entry price of $18.91, the yield on cost works out to about 6.35%. This figure can be useful for understanding how dividend growth and a favorable entry price affect the income profile of a long-held position.

That differs from current yield in one important respect:

Current yield : annual dividend divided by the current share price

: annual dividend divided by the current share price Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price

For income-focused holdings, both metrics can be informative, but they answer different questions. Current yield helps frame the stock relative to present market alternatives, while yield on cost shows how the income stream has evolved for an existing shareholder.

Why Time Horizon Matters in Bank Stocks

Financial stocks often trade through distinct cycles shaped by credit conditions, deposit costs, loan growth, capital returns, and the path of interest rates. Over short periods, sentiment around those variables can dominate performance. Over longer periods, however, total return tends to reflect a combination of earnings power, capital discipline, and shareholder distributions.

That is part of what makes a five-year total return review useful. It places less weight on temporary market dislocations and more weight on the full effect of compounding, especially when dividends are reinvested.

Another investment principle worth considering:

“As time goes on, I get more and more convinced that the right method of investment is to put fairly large sums into enterprises which one thinks one knows something about and in the management of which one thoroughly believes.” — John Maynard Keynes