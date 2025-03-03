“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Fiserv Inc (NYSE: FI) back in 2015, holding through to today.

FI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/03/2015 $10,000



03/03/2015 $30,020



02/28/2025 End date: 02/28/2025 Start price/share: $78.50 End price/share: $235.69 Starting shares: 127.39 Ending shares: 127.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 200.24% Average annual return: 11.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,020.66

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,020.66 today (as of 02/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 200.24% (something to think about: how might FI shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin