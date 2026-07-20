“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

A 20-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a company has created durable shareholder value through both price appreciation and dividends. For Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM), a buy-and-hold investment made in 2006 produced a strong long-term total return, with dividend reinvestment playing a meaningful role in the outcome.

Using a starting date of 07/20/2006 and an ending date of 07/17/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Iron Mountain grew to $145,976.40, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 1,360.72% and an average annual return of 14.34%.

IRM 20-Year Return Details

IRM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/20/2006 $10,000



07/20/2006 $145,976



07/17/2026 End date: 07/17/2026 Start price/share: $21.56 End price/share: $123.82 Starting shares: 463.82 Ending shares: 1,179.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $37.91 Total return: 1,360.72% Average annual return: 14.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $145,976.40

The headline result is straightforward: Iron Mountain delivered substantial long-term value over the period, turning a five-figure starting investment into nearly $146,000. The gain was not driven by price appreciation alone. Reinvested dividends materially increased the ending share count, which rose from 463.82 shares to 1,179.71 shares over the holding period.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Iron Mountain has long been associated with income-oriented equity strategies, and this case illustrates why total return analysis matters more than looking at the share price in isolation. Over the period examined, investors received $37.91 per share in cumulative reinvested dividends. Those cash distributions purchased additional shares, and those additional shares in turn generated their own dividends, reinforcing the compounding effect.

In practical terms, dividend reinvestment contributed in two ways:

It increased the number of shares owned over time.

It allowed future dividend payments to be earned on a larger share base.

This helps explain why total return can diverge significantly from price return over long periods, especially for companies with meaningful and persistent distributions.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.456 per share, IRM has a current yield of approximately 2.79%, using the ending share price of $123.82. That figure reflects the income an investor would expect relative to the current market price.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2006 starting price of $21.56 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 12.94%.

In concise terms:

Current yield measures annual dividend income relative to today’s stock price.

measures annual dividend income relative to today’s stock price. Yield on cost measures annual dividend income relative to the investor’s original purchase price.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how a growing income stream rewards patience, although it should not be confused with the return available to a new buyer at the current market price.

What the 20-Year IRM Return Shows

The two-decade outcome for Iron Mountain highlights three broader points about long-term equity performance:

Compounding is most visible over long periods. The difference between a solid annual return and a weak one becomes dramatic over 20 years.

The difference between a solid annual return and a weak one becomes dramatic over 20 years. Dividends can be a major component of shareholder return. Reinvestment changes both ending wealth and the path taken to get there.

Reinvestment changes both ending wealth and the path taken to get there. Business durability matters. Sustained returns over multiple market cycles typically require more than short-term momentum.

Iron Mountain’s business has historically combined recurring revenue characteristics with a meaningful dividend profile, which helps explain why a buy-and-hold approach could produce a strong total return over an extended period. For long-horizon analysis, total return remains the most complete measure of what shareholders actually earned.

“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham