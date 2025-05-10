“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|05/06/2015
|
|End date:
|05/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$17.30
|End price/share:
|$104.24
|Starting shares:
|578.03
|Ending shares:
|578.03
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|502.54%
|Average annual return:
|19.66%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$60,244.46
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $60,244.46 today (as of 05/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 502.54% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra