“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Long-term equity returns are driven by a combination of business performance, valuation changes, and cash returned to shareholders. STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) provides a useful case study in how compounding can work over a full decade when both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment are included in the analysis.

Using a 10-year holding period beginning on 07/21/2016 and ending on 07/20/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in STERIS would have grown to $34,869.66 with dividends reinvested. That result equates to a total return of 248.63% and an average annual return of 13.30%.

STERIS 10-Year Return Details

STE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/21/2016 $10,000



07/21/2016 $34,869



07/20/2026 End date: 07/20/2026 Start price/share: $68.27 End price/share: $214.47 Starting shares: 146.48 Ending shares: 162.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.65 Total return: 248.63% Average annual return: 13.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,869.66

The result is notable not just because the ending value is higher, but because the annualized return shows what the holding period delivered on a compounded basis. A 13.30% annual return sustained over a decade is what transformed $10,000 into nearly $35,000, illustrating how long holding periods can magnify the effect of steady business execution.

How Dividend Reinvestment Contributed

Price appreciation accounted for most of the gain, but dividends also added meaningfully to total return. Over the period, STERIS paid a cumulative $16.65 per share in dividends, and the calculation assumes those distributions were reinvested. That reinvestment increased the share count from 146.48 shares to 162.55 shares.

This distinction matters. Looking only at the stock price would capture the move from $68.27 to $214.47 per share, but total return more fully reflects the shareholder experience because it includes cash distributions and the compounding effect of putting those distributions back to work.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Key Takeaways From the STE Return Profile

The 10-year STERIS investment outcome highlights several practical points:

Most long-term wealth creation came from compounding over time rather than from any single period of market strength.

Dividend reinvestment modestly but meaningfully increased the ending share count.

Total return is the more complete measure for evaluating a dividend-paying stock.

A decade-long holding period can reduce the importance of short-term price volatility relative to underlying business performance.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.52 per share, STE has a current yield of approximately 1.18% using the ending share price of $214.47. Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2016 entry price of $68.27 per share, the current $2.52 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.69%. That figure differs from current yield because it measures income generation against the original capital committed, not against the stock’s present market value.

Why the Distinction Between Current Yield and Yield on Cost Matters

These two yield measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the income an investor would receive today relative to the current market price.

shows the income an investor would receive today relative to the current market price. Yield on cost shows how the current dividend stream compares with the original purchase price paid years earlier.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can demonstrate how dividend growth compounds over time. For valuation and capital-allocation decisions made today, current yield is usually the more relevant operating metric.

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell