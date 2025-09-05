“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|09/08/2020
|
|End date:
|09/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$220.92
|End price/share:
|$341.86
|Starting shares:
|45.27
|Ending shares:
|49.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$23.72
|Total return:
|68.63%
|Average annual return:
|11.03%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,858.86
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,858.86 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 68.63% (something to think about: how might ROK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Rockwell Automation, Inc. paid investors a total of $23.72/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.24/share, we calculate that ROK has a current yield of approximately 1.53%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.24 against the original $220.92/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.69%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman