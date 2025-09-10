“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|09/06/2005
|
|End date:
|09/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$80.50
|End price/share:
|$226.32
|Starting shares:
|124.22
|Ending shares:
|168.61
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$25.52
|Total return:
|281.59%
|Average annual return:
|6.92%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$38,143.26
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $38,143.26 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 281.59% (something to think about: how might COF shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Capital One Financial Corp paid investors a total of $25.52/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that COF has a current yield of approximately 1.06%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $80.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.32%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham