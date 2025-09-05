“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

CBRE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/08/2020 $10,000



09/08/2020 $33,943



09/04/2025 End date: 09/04/2025 Start price/share: $47.63 End price/share: $161.69 Starting shares: 209.95 Ending shares: 209.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 239.47% Average annual return: 27.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $33,943.81

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 27.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $33,943.81 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 239.47% (something to think about: how might CBRE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra