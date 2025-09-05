“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|09/08/2020
|
|End date:
|09/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$47.63
|End price/share:
|$161.69
|Starting shares:
|209.95
|Ending shares:
|209.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|239.47%
|Average annual return:
|27.74%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$33,943.81
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 27.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $33,943.81 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 239.47% (something to think about: how might CBRE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra