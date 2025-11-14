Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CNC 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 11/16/2020
$10,000

11/16/2020		   $5,332

11/13/2025
End date: 11/13/2025
Start price/share: $67.67
End price/share: $36.09
Starting shares: 147.78
Ending shares: 147.78
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: -46.67%
Average annual return: -11.83%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $5,332.17

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -11.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,332.17 today (as of 11/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -46.67% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken