“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/16/2020
|
|End date:
|11/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$67.67
|End price/share:
|$36.09
|Starting shares:
|147.78
|Ending shares:
|147.78
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-46.67%
|Average annual return:
|-11.83%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,332.17
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -11.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,332.17 today (as of 11/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -46.67% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken