“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CNC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/16/2020 $10,000



11/16/2020 $5,332



11/13/2025 End date: 11/13/2025 Start price/share: $67.67 End price/share: $36.09 Starting shares: 147.78 Ending shares: 147.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -46.67% Average annual return: -11.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,332.17

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -11.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,332.17 today (as of 11/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -46.67% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken