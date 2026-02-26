The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Eaton Corp plc (NYSE: ETN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.

ETN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/27/2006 $10,000



02/27/2006 $176,251



02/25/2026 End date: 02/25/2026 Start price/share: $35.24 End price/share: $373.53 Starting shares: 283.77 Ending shares: 471.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $40.93 Total return: 1,661.86% Average annual return: 15.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $176,251.69

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $176,251.69 today (as of 02/25/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,661.86% (something to think about: how might ETN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 20 years, Eaton Corp plc has paid $40.93/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.16/share, we calculate that ETN has a current yield of approximately 1.11%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.16 against the original $35.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.15%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore