A long-term investment in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) illustrates how total return can compound over time when share-price appreciation is paired with dividend reinvestment. Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 06/12/2006 and carrying the position through 06/10/2026, the value of that NSC investment would have grown to $100,777.91, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the period.

That outcome translates to a 908.20% total return and an average annual return of 12.24%. For a railroad stock operating in a cyclical, capital-intensive industry, that is a strong long-horizon result, and it highlights a core principle of equity compounding: time, reinvestment, and disciplined holding periods can matter as much as entry price.

NSC 20-Year Return Details

NSC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/12/2006 $10,000



06/12/2006 $100,777



06/10/2026 End date: 06/10/2026 Start price/share: $48.28 End price/share: $308.93 Starting shares: 207.13 Ending shares: 326.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $59.33 Total return: 908.20% Average annual return: 12.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $100,777.91

As the table shows, the ending value was shaped by both capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment. The share price rose from $48.28 to $308.93 over the period, while the investor’s share count increased from 207.13 to 326.35 as cash dividends were used to buy additional shares. This is an important distinction: total return is not the same as price return, and for dividend-paying stocks, the gap can become meaningful over long periods.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

Norfolk Southern is one of the major U.S. Class I freight railroads, a business with high barriers to entry, substantial fixed infrastructure, and operating leverage tied to freight volumes, pricing, fuel efficiency, and network productivity. Over multi-year periods, railroads can benefit from scale advantages and disciplined capital allocation, but returns also tend to reflect economic cycles, industrial demand, and changes in shipping mix.

In NSC’s case, the 20-year result reflects three compounding forces:

Share-price appreciation: the stock increased materially from its 2006 starting price.

the stock increased materially from its 2006 starting price. Cash dividends: Norfolk Southern returned capital to shareholders through regular dividend payments.

Norfolk Southern returned capital to shareholders through regular dividend payments. Dividend reinvestment: those distributions purchased additional shares, increasing exposure over time without additional out-of-pocket capital.

The combined effect is visible in the ending share count. Reinvestment raised the position from 207.13 shares to 326.35 shares, an increase of roughly 57.6%. That larger share base then participated in later price gains, reinforcing the compounding effect.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Over the 20-year period examined here, NSC paid a cumulative $59.33 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date using the closing price. That assumption is standard in total-return analysis because it captures the economic value of the dividend stream rather than treating those payments as idle cash.

For long-duration holdings, reinvestment can matter in two ways:

It increases share count steadily over time.

It allows future dividends to be earned on previously reinvested dividends.

This is why mature dividend stocks can produce stronger total returns than a price chart alone suggests. In NSC’s case, dividends were not the only driver, but they were a significant contributor to the final result.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.40 per share, NSC has a current yield of approximately 1.75% using the ending share price of $308.93. A separate concept, often useful in reviewing long-held positions, is yield on cost.

Yield on cost measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price, not the current market value. Using the 2006 starting price of $48.28 and the current annualized dividend of $5.40, NSC’s yield on cost works out to about 11.19%.

That figure differs from current yield because the denominator is different. Current yield asks what income the stock generates relative to today’s price. Yield on cost asks what income the position now generates relative to the original entry price. The latter does not determine present valuation, but it does help illustrate how dividend growth can change the income profile of a successful long-term holding.

Key Takeaways From This NSC Investment Example

A $10,000 investment in Norfolk Southern in June 2006 grew to $100,777.91 by June 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The position generated a 908.20% total return, or 12.24% annualized.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 207.13 shares to 326.35 shares.

The stock’s return was driven by both capital appreciation and a persistent dividend stream.

At an annualized dividend rate of $5.40 per share, the current yield is about 1.75%, while yield on original cost is about 11.19%.

Another investment maxim worth keeping in view:

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Philip Fisher