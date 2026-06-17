“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock has rewarded patient ownership rather than short-term trading. For holders of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV), that test has produced a strong result. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in TRV shares made in June 2021 and held through June 2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $22,761.49.

That outcome reflects both share-price appreciation and the contribution of dividends. It also highlights an important point about total return analysis: for established dividend-paying insurers such as Travelers, reinvested cash distributions can materially increase ending value over multi-year periods.

TRV Five-Year Return Details

TRV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/17/2021 $10,000



06/17/2021 $22,761



06/16/2026 End date: 06/16/2026 Start price/share: $148.87 End price/share: $307.51 Starting shares: 67.17 Ending shares: 74.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.21 Total return: 127.64% Average annual return: 17.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,761.49

The numbers imply that TRV more than doubled an initial investment over the period, producing a 127.64% total return and a 17.88% annualized return. In practical terms, every $10,000 invested grew to roughly $22,761 with dividends reinvested. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return in Travelers Stock?

TRV’s five-year return came from two sources:

Capital appreciation: the share price rose from $148.87 to $307.51.

the share price rose from $148.87 to $307.51. Dividend income: shareholders received $20.21 per share over the period, with the above analysis assuming those payments were reinvested.

That distinction matters. Price return captures only the movement in the stock itself, while total return includes the effect of cash distributions. For long-duration holdings in dividend stocks, the difference can be meaningful, especially when reinvestment adds incremental shares along the way.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Travelers is a property and casualty insurer, a segment where dividend policy often plays an important role in shareholder returns. In this case, reinvestment increased the share count from 67.17 shares at the start of the period to 74.03 shares by the end. That means the investment benefited not only from a higher stock price, but also from owning more shares over time.

Dividend reinvestment works through a straightforward compounding mechanism:

cash dividends are paid on existing shares,

those dividends are used to purchase additional shares, and

future dividends are then paid on a larger share base.

In the calculations above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-date.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5 per share, TRV has a current yield of approximately 1.63%. A related measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 2021 purchase price of $148.87 per share, the current $5 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 3.36%.

These two yield figures answer different questions:

Current yield shows what the stock pays relative to today’s share price.

shows what the stock pays relative to today’s share price. Yield on cost shows what the dividend now represents relative to the original entry price.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can improve over time if a company raises its dividend while the investor’s purchase price remains fixed.

A Concise Takeaway

A June 2021 investment in Travelers stock delivered a strong five-year total return, supported by both substantial price appreciation and steady dividend income. The result illustrates how a disciplined holding period in a dividend-paying insurer can produce returns that are meaningfully higher than price performance alone would suggest.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch