The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.

01/28/2026 End date: 01/28/2026 Start price/share: $10.66 End price/share: $227.96 Starting shares: 938.09 Ending shares: 949.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.26 Total return: 2,064.76% Average annual return: 16.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $216,403.57

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $216,403.57 today (as of 01/28/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,064.76% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $3.26/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.73%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $10.66/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.85%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch