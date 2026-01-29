“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

MTD 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/29/2021 $10,000



01/29/2021 $11,997



01/28/2026 End date: 01/28/2026 Start price/share: $1,168.10 End price/share: $1,401.64 Starting shares: 8.56 Ending shares: 8.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 19.99% Average annual return: 3.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,997.84

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,997.84 today (as of 01/28/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 19.99% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller