“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|01/29/2021
|
|End date:
|01/28/2026
|Start price/share:
|$1,168.10
|End price/share:
|$1,401.64
|Starting shares:
|8.56
|Ending shares:
|8.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|19.99%
|Average annual return:
|3.71%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,997.84
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,997.84 today (as of 01/28/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 19.99% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller