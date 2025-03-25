The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Nordson Corp. (NASD: NDSN), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

NDSN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2005 $10,000



03/28/2005 $141,840



03/24/2025 End date: 03/24/2025 Start price/share: $18.55 End price/share: $207.58 Starting shares: 539.08 Ending shares: 682.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.41 Total return: 1,317.22% Average annual return: 14.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $141,840.67

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $141,840.67 today (as of 03/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,317.22% (something to think about: how might NDSN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Nordson Corp. paid investors a total of $22.41/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.12/share, we calculate that NDSN has a current yield of approximately 1.50%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.12 against the original $18.55/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.09%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers