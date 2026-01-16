The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) back in 2016. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

MDT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/19/2016 $10,000



01/19/2016 $16,982



01/15/2026 End date: 01/15/2026 Start price/share: $74.58 End price/share: $99.00 Starting shares: 134.08 Ending shares: 171.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.14 Total return: 69.79% Average annual return: 5.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,982.08

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,982.08 today (as of 01/15/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 69.79% (something to think about: how might MDT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Medtronic PLC paid investors a total of $22.14/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that MDT has a current yield of approximately 2.87%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $74.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.85%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham