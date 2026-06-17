“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock’s economic value than short-term price swings. In the case of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR), a $10,000 investment made in mid-2021 would have produced a very strong total return by mid-2026, helped by both share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends.

Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, operates in the branded accessories and luxury apparel segment. That makes TPR a consumer discretionary stock with performance tied not only to company execution, but also to brand strength, pricing power, margin discipline, and broader consumer spending trends. Looking at the five-year result provides a useful case study in how total return compounds when capital gains and dividends work together over time.

TPR 5-Year Return Details

TPR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/17/2021 $10,000



06/17/2021 $40,257



06/16/2026 End date: 06/16/2026 Start price/share: $42.24 End price/share: $149.39 Starting shares: 236.74 Ending shares: 269.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.60 Total return: 302.56% Average annual return: 32.12% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $40,257.13

How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Tapestry Be Worth Today?

Using the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Tapestry stock on 06/17/2021 would have grown to $40,257.13 as of 06/16/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That represents a total return of 302.56% and an annualized return of 32.12%.

In practical terms, the result reflects two sources of compounding:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $42.24 to $149.39.

the stock rose from $42.24 to $149.39. Dividend reinvestment: cash distributions were used to purchase additional shares over time.

The ending share count increased from 236.74 shares to 269.47 shares, showing how reinvested dividends added incremental ownership beyond the original purchase. Over multi-year periods, that mechanism can meaningfully lift total return, especially when the underlying stock also appreciates.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividends Matter in TPR Total Return

Dividends are a smaller part of this specific five-year outcome than capital gains, but they still matter. Over the period shown, Tapestry paid a total of $6.60 per share in dividends. When reinvested, those payments increased the position size and enhanced the ending value.

This is an important distinction when evaluating historical stock performance. Price return measures only the change in share price. Total return includes both price appreciation and cash distributions, making it the more complete measure of what shareholders actually earned.

In this calculation, dividends are assumed to be reinvested automatically using the closing price on the ex-date. That methodology reflects a standard dividend reinvestment framework and helps isolate the effect of compounding over time.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, TPR has a current yield of approximately 1.07% using the ending share price of $149.39.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2021 entry price of $42.24 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 2.53%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new investor would earn at today’s price, but it can help illustrate how dividend income evolves for long-term holders when a company sustains or raises its payout over time.

What Drove the Five-Year Outcome?

A return of this magnitude usually reflects more than a favorable market backdrop. For an apparel and accessories company such as Tapestry, long-term stock performance tends to be shaped by several operating and valuation factors:

Brand durability: the ability of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman to maintain relevance and pricing power.

the ability of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman to maintain relevance and pricing power. Margin execution: improvements in gross margin, promotional discipline, and cost structure can have an outsized effect on earnings.

improvements in gross margin, promotional discipline, and cost structure can have an outsized effect on earnings. Capital allocation: dividends, share repurchases, and balance-sheet management all influence shareholder returns.

dividends, share repurchases, and balance-sheet management all influence shareholder returns. Valuation expansion: a stock can deliver strong gains when operating results improve and investors are willing to pay a higher earnings multiple.

That said, historical returns should be separated from forward expectations. A stock that has compounded strongly over one five-year period may face a different mix of demand conditions, competitive pressures, input costs, and valuation constraints over the next one.

Key Takeaway

Tapestry stock delivered an exceptional five-year total return in this period. A $10,000 investment in TPR in June 2021 grew to more than $40,000 by June 2026, with most of the gain driven by share-price appreciation and an added lift from reinvested dividends.

For long-term analysis, the main lesson is straightforward: total return is the metric that matters most. In Tapestry’s case, the combination of capital appreciation, cash dividends, and reinvestment produced a result far stronger than price change alone would suggest.

One more piece of investment wisdom:

“Ensure management’s interests are aligned with shareholders.” — Sam Zell