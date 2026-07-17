Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org “Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.” — Warren Buffett

A long holding period can change how a stock is evaluated. For Mondelez International Inc (NASD: MDLZ), the key question is not simply how the shares traded over short intervals, but how the business and its dividend stream translated into total shareholder return over a full decade. Using dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment in Mondelez made on 07/18/2016 would have grown to $17,130.08 as of 07/16/2026.

MDLZ 10-Year Return at a Glance

MDLZ 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/18/2016 $10,000



07/18/2016 $17,130



07/16/2026 End date: 07/16/2026 Start price/share: $45.42 End price/share: $61.42 Starting shares: 220.17 Ending shares: 278.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.60 Total return: 71.33% Average annual return: 5.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,130.08

The result amounts to a 71.33% total return over the period, or 5.53% annualized. That is a solid outcome, though it also shows the difference between price appreciation alone and full total return. Mondelez shares rose from $45.42 to $61.42 over the period, but the ending value benefited materially from dividends that were reinvested into additional shares.

Those calculations were generated using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Dividend reinvestment is central to the MDLZ return profile over this period. Starting with 220.17 shares, the position grew to 278.96 shares by the end of the holding period. That increase in share count helped lift the ending value beyond what price gains alone would have produced.

Over the 10-year span examined here, Mondelez paid $13.60 per share in cumulative dividends. For a consumer staples company, that steady cash distribution is an important part of the investment case. In businesses with relatively durable demand and established brands, a meaningful share of long-run shareholder return can come from dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.00 per share, MDLZ has a current yield of approximately 3.26%, using the ending share price of $61.42 shown above.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $45.42 per share, the current $2.00 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 4.40%.

What the MDLZ Return Says About Long-Term Stock Performance

The Mondelez example illustrates three points that often matter in long-term equity returns:

Price return is only part of the picture. A stock’s headline price gain can understate actual shareholder return when dividends are meaningful.

A stock’s headline price gain can understate actual shareholder return when dividends are meaningful. Compounding builds gradually. Reinvested dividends added shares over time, which then generated additional dividend income.

Reinvested dividends added shares over time, which then generated additional dividend income. Defensive business models can still produce respectable long-run returns. Consumer staples companies are often evaluated less for rapid growth than for resilience, cash generation, and consistency.

Mondelez, which owns a global portfolio of snack brands, operates in a segment of the consumer staples market that tends to be less economically sensitive than many discretionary categories. That does not eliminate equity risk, but it helps explain why dividend-paying staples stocks are often assessed through a total return lens rather than through share-price movement alone.

Bottom Line

A $10,000 investment in Mondelez International in July 2016 would have been worth $17,130.08 by July 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. The 10-year MDLZ return highlights the contribution of dividends, the impact of compounding, and the importance of evaluating long-term stock performance on a total return basis.

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch