“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2020 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) and decided upon a five year investment time horizon.

TSLA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/19/2020 $10,000



03/19/2020 $79,023



03/18/2025 End date: 03/18/2025 Start price/share: $28.51 End price/share: $225.31 Starting shares: 350.75 Ending shares: 350.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 690.28% Average annual return: 51.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $79,023.99

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 51.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $79,023.99 today (as of 03/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 690.28% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Investors should always keep in mind that the most important metric is not the returns achieved but the returns weighed against the risks incurred. Ultimately, nothing should be more important to investors than the ability to sleep soundly at night.” — Seth Klarman