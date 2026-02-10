“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2021, investors considering an investment into shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|02/16/2021
|
|End date:
|02/12/2026
|Start price/share:
|$74.20
|End price/share:
|$332.80
|Starting shares:
|134.77
|Ending shares:
|137.16
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.45
|Total return:
|356.46%
|Average annual return:
|35.55%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$45,646.96
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 35.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $45,646.96 today (as of 02/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 356.46% (something to think about: how might RCL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Royal Caribbean Group paid investors a total of $4.45/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6/share, we calculate that RCL has a current yield of approximately 1.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6 against the original $74.20/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.43%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham