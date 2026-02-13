“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a five year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) back in 2021, holding through to today.

PSA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/16/2021 $10,000



02/16/2021 $15,759



02/12/2026 End date: 02/12/2026 Start price/share: $229.95 End price/share: $292.37 Starting shares: 43.49 Ending shares: 53.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $65.15 Total return: 57.57% Average annual return: 9.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,759.35

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,759.35 today (as of 02/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57.57% (something to think about: how might PSA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of PSA’s total return these past 5 years has been the payment by Public Storage of $65.15/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 12/share, we calculate that PSA has a current yield of approximately 4.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 12 against the original $229.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.78%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“It’s not always easy to do what’s not popular, but that’s where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized.” — John Neff